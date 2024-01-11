Local

Jacksonville cold case featured on Hulu, brings case back to life

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Cold Case Files

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A 43-year-old Jacksonville cold case is bring brought back to life in the new season of Hulu’s Cold Case Files.

In episode 3, “Who Killed My Father” viewers will see the investigative process used by police as they sought the man who gunned down 34-year-old Freddie Farah in a Jacksonville grocery store.

Decades later, Farah’s son will have a chance encounter with a cold case detective which brings the case back to life and exposes a killer.

Project Cold Case got involved with this case shortly after Freddie’s son, Bobby Farah, bumped into JSO Cold Case Sergeant Dan Janson.

PCC put a spotlight on Freddie’s case in early 2017 and were present when detectives let the family know an arrest had been made.

PCC was also interviewed during filming of this episode.

The Farah family have become close friends with Project Cold Case staff.

“Although the ultimate outcome was not what any of us wanted, the family did find out who killed their father (and husband),” said PCC in a news release.

