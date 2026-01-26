Jacksonville community holds vigil for Minnesota nurse killed by federal agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday, communities across the country are mourning the loss of a Minnesota nurse whose death has sparked protests and calls for accountability. In Jacksonville, a candlelight vigil at Riverside Memorial Park brought together neighbors, advocates, and friends in a moment of reflection and grief.

People gathered to honor a man they never met, but whose death in Minneapolis struck a nerve locally.

Local organizer Nancy Muse said, “That’s not sitting right with us. That is not the America that we want to have.”

The vigil was organized in memory of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse from Minneapolis who was fatally shot by federal agents during an immigration enforcement operation on Saturday. Pretti, known for his dedication to patient care and community service, has become a symbol for those questioning the use of force in the ongoing crackdown.

Muse added, “That should not be happening on the streets of America to anybody.”

The Department of Homeland Security stated that agents fired in self-defense during the operation, but locals questioned how the authorities handled the situation.

Participant Carla Kenyon said, “It’s clear that these ICE officers are not being trained and do not know how to handle these situations.”

For many at the vigil, the gathering was as much a call for reform as it was a tribute. “This needs to stop. The violence needs to stop,” Kenyon said.

A rally titled “Justice for Alex Pretti” will be held on Tuesday at 5:30 PM at the federal courthouse on Hogan Street.

