Jacksonville Council Members express concerns about incoming leadership and the selection process

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three Jacksonville city council members are raising concerns about incoming council leadership and the process for selecting Council Presidents and Vice Presidents.

Republican Councilmember Matt Carlucci (R-Group 4 At-Large) called the meeting to discuss his concerns about council leadership.

Council members Michael Boylan (R-District 6) and Jimmy Peluso (D-District 7) answered the call and expressed their own concerns about the leadership selection process lacking enough competition during the public meeting Monday afternoon.

“Making sure we don’t lose sight of the fact that my colleagues take a look at whose best, not their best friend, but who is best to serve in a leadership capacity going forward,” said Boylan.

The three council members prefaced the discussion, stating they believe current Council President Randy White (R-District 12) has worked well with the mayor and has avoided partisan fights.

But Peluso noted the council’s next expected president, Kevin Carrico (R-District 4), and vice president, Nick Howland (R-Group 3 At-Large), have been at the center of what he characterized as partisan attacks on the mayor’s office.

“The fact that they both have shown a real insistence on kind of a more partisanship sort of a way is distressing,” said Peluso.

Carlucci told Action News Jax he simply wants to see more council members throw their name in the hat, as he believes the worsening breakdown between council and the mayor threatens to send the city backwards.

“Political posturing is short gain stuff, but it’s not long-term gain for the good of the whole,” said Carlucci.

Carrico has already secured 15 pledges to become the next Council President and Howland has secured 16 to become the next Vice President.

A final vote will be taken to solidify their selections on May 27th, giving Carlucci just over two weeks to sway several of his colleagues to move in another direction.

“So, that could probably put me at risk, but I’d rather be at risk doing things the right way than be at risk doing things the wrong way,” said Carlucci.

The mayor’s office, Carrico and Howland all declined to weigh in on Carlucci’s meeting.

