Jacksonville councilman holding virtual meeting on traffic-calming project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Councilman Johnson, District 14, will host a community meeting via Microsoft Teams at 6 p.m. Monday.

This meeting will focus on a requested traffic-calming project for Skyler Jean Drive in the Gentle Woods community. Residents have asked the City to consider installing speed humps between Morse Avenue and 118th Street at proposed locations along the corridor. The meeting will give neighbors a chance to hear the details, ask questions, and share their feedback.

How to access meeting

Microsoft Teams Access:

Meeting ID: 277 208 322 856 97

Passcode: v43jv9f7

Constituents are encouraged to attend, learn about the proposal, and participate in the discussion.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.