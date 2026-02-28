Jacksonville councilman pushes to bring WAYMO self-driving cars to city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond says he wants the autonomous vehicle company Waymo to operate in Jacksonville.

In a post on X, Diamond said he plans to do “everything” he can to bring the self-driving service to the city.

I’m going to do everything I can to bring @Waymo to Jacksonville.



I’ll post every time the special interests try to stop it. https://t.co/ppzmKS3JEv — Rory Diamond (@RoryDiamond) February 27, 2026

His post came while sharing another message showing a recent Waymo ride experience in Miami, where the service has begun operating.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Waymo, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, runs driverless ride services in several U.S. cities, including Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, and recently expanded testing and service in Florida.

It’s unclear when or if Waymo could launch in Jacksonville.

If Waymo eventually launches in Jacksonville, it would likely require city discussions, regulations, and coordination with state and local transportation agencies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.