Jacksonville date added to Brandy & Monica’s ‘The Boy Is Mine’ tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Iconic R&B songstresses Brandy and Monica will be gracing the River City with their presence in December.

The ladies are bringing their “The Boy is Mine Tour,” which shares the name of their smash 1998 duet “The Boy is Mine,” on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Also joining them is a star-studded lineup of special guests, according to Ticketmaster: “GRAMMY-winning superstar Kelly Rowland, chart-topping singer-songwriter and GRAMMY winner Muni Long, and rising star Jamal Roberts, fresh off his 2025 American Idol Season 23 win.”

The tour was originally announced on June 24, and at that time, there were no Florida dates on the schedule.

Monica posted to Instagram on Monday, “FLORIDA BABYYYYY … We heard you and WE LOVE YOU 😘 NEW DATES ADDED to The Boy Is Mine Tour! Florida we couldn’t leave you out! Tampa, Miami and Jacksonville !! Get your tickets this week starting with AMEX presale tomorrow!”

Jacksonville native rapper and comedian Lil Duval implored his fans on Instagram to “sell this (expletive) out!”

The American Express presale begins Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

To learn more about tickets, click here.

