Jacksonville drug bust uncovers dog fighting operation, 9-foot alligator: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the process of conducting a drug bust operation, police say they uncovered far more disturbing crimes on a Northwest Jacksonville property.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a tip in March led them to a home where people were suspected of distributing illegal drugs. Officers and the SWAT unit conducted a search of the home, where they reportedly found cocaine, guns, oxycodone and marijuana.

49-year-old Marquis Williams was arrested on felony charges Saturday for more than just drugs and guns.

According to JSO, the search revealed several dogs on the property in severe states of neglect and injury.

Police believe Williams was part of a dog-fighting operation. Dog fighting equipment, trophies and other paraphernalia were reported on the property. Some of the dogs were kept in skyboxes or chained, and none had access to water. Officers also noted open wounds, feces, and infection on the animals.

It wasn’t just dogs, either, according to JSO. Young raccoons and turtles were found in similar condition, but the most shocking discovery to officials was the 9-foot alligator kept in a small fenced-in area on the property.

The alligator reportedly had no access to water, and several bones were scattered around the enclosure. JSO said the evidence suggests it was being fed other animals on the property. It was later relocated from the property by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wrangler.

Williams remains in the Duval County Jail on 13 counts related to animal cruelty, dog fighting, and the illegal keeping of an alligator.

