Jacksonville Fair now offering fast passes

Jacksonville, Fla. — Going to the fair? Skip the lines for rides with a Fast Lane ride pass.

It’s a new way for ride enthusiasts to make the most of their time at the 2024 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair.

Just like a Disney fast pass, riders with a Fast Lane ride pass will be able to get onto rides before the general admission lines.

The pass is a $15 add-on a ride credit pass or unlimited ride wristband, and can be bought only at the fairgrounds.

The fair runs through Nov. 17. Tickets are $15 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, and $6 for seniors ages 65 and up. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.

Click here to see a schedule of events.

