Jacksonville family celebrates return of military service member through community service program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three years and 80 community service hours later, Air Force Senior Airman Carson LaGrange is now reunited with his family, after being stationed in Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

“Super excited to see my family, excited to spend some time with them,” Carson told Action News Jax with a huge smile at the reunion Saturday morning. “I just got PCS orders, so further west, so it’s nice to see them one last time before I leave again.”

Carson’s reunion was all made possible through the work of “Miles for Military,” an organization that pays for the flights home of military service men and women, after the completion of a certain amount of volunteer hours.

Carson is the organization’s 100th flight, as they continue their efforts to trade homecomings and heartfelt reunions for a commitment to community service.

“Every flyer that we have, there’s a hundred unique stories beyond the surface,” Miles for Military COO Jacob Cool outlined Saturday morning. “It’s not just a hundred homecomings. We flew a kid from Poland to El Paso to be there for the birth of his kids. We’ve flew another flyer to be there to accompany a friend for their naturalization interview.”

Now, Carson will be spending some much-needed time with family before his next assignment in Wichita Falls, Texas.

“I’m just excited because he’s the only son I got and I can’t get enough of him,” Carson’s mom, Chrastie LaGrange, said excitedly on Saturday.

Those looking for information about Miles for Military or if they’re eligible for a free flight home can find more information by clicking the link here.

