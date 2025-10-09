Jacksonville family seeks arrest after father’s murder caught on Facebook livestream

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five weeks ago, Ashley Mathis had just found out her brother, Noah Sullivan, was murdered.

Today, she’s asking why no arrests have been made despite what she says is video evidence of the shooting that took his life.

“I just don’t understand. And I need something to be done,” said Mathis.

Action News Jax first told you three weeks ago when Sullivan’s family members had identified him as the man seen in a Facebook livestream recorded the night the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported he was shot and killed.

During the 45-minute video, in the last few minutes, the phone’s camera drops, and you can hear yelling between those who were nearby, followed by what sounds like a gunshot and the voice of someone saying “I’m dying” multiple times.

Mathis tells Action News Jax it was her brother crying out in the video, which is why she is so frustrated that there hasn’t been any suspects identified or arrests made.

“I keep hearing that they have to build a case, they have to build a case, well, what more do you need? I don’t really understand,” Mathis said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Sullivan was murdered at a home on Paul Avenue in the Pine Forest neighborhood on the night of September 2nd. We asked JSO if it has obtained the Facebook livestream recording where Sullivan’s family said his murder was captured, or if it can provide any updates on where the investigation stands.

JSO responded by saying the investigation was still active, but did promise to share new details as they emerge.

Sullivan’s family and friends, like Jeremy Destin, claim to have reached out to JSO numerous times about its investigation, but have heard nothing back.

“It just feels like, you know, we’re not going to get any justice here,” Destin said, “I know these things do take time. But, what is that timeline?”

