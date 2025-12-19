Jacksonville family seeks help after fast-moving house fire destroys home days before Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is asking for help after a fast-moving house fire destroyed everything they own just days before Christmas.

The fire tore through the family’s home in the Arlingwood neighborhood, leaving the house and several vehicles a total loss. The family says they are still trying to process the devastation left behind.

Mother Jennel Martell described the loss simply as “devastation and heart broke.”

Before the fire, the family had invested $85,000 into renovating their home. Now, they are facing more than $300,000 in damages.

Inside the house, the damage is extensive. Walls are burned through, ceilings have collapsed, and nearly all of the family’s belongings were destroyed.

Father William Martell said, “The clothes are gone. Everybody’s clothes. sneakers, you name it, there’s nothing.”

The fire broke out just minutes after the family returned home from work. William Martell said when he opened the garage door, thick black smoke rushed inside, followed by flames.

“It’s amazing that I’m here then to have all this happen,” William Martell said.

Outside, the destruction is just as severe. The garage was burned out, a Jaguar vehicle was completely destroyed, and the family’s camper was also burned. A sports vehicle and two Harley Davidson motorcycles were also lost in the fire.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the home on Cathcart Street on December 12. Fire hydrant maps show there is no hydrant on the family’s street, with the nearest one located on Arlingwood Avenue.

William Martell said, “If there was a hydrant within 200 feet, the house would’ve been as extinguished immediately; we would actually have our own, so we could probably actually live in it.”

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the lack of a nearby hydrant did not slow their response and that water was on the fire within six minutes of arrival.

In addition to the home and vehicles, the family also lost all of their Christmas presents and decorations.

Now, the Martell family says they are trying to figure out what comes next and are asking the community for help as they begin to rebuild. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

The family thanked Jacksonville Fire and Rescue for their quick response. The department said it will be gifting the family with Christmas items. Anyone who would like to help can click the family’s GoFundMe https://gofund.me/c46635a40

