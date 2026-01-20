Jacksonville felon arrested after police find drugs and a weapon inside car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was arrested early Wednesday morning after police found her asleep in a car parked the wrong way on Pettiford Drive West, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say they responded around 1:50 a.m. to reports of a suspicious vehicle idling in front of a vacant home.

When they arrived, they found 37-year-old Valenda Johnson in the driver’s seat.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

She was woken by officers and later identified as a convicted felon.

Johnson was charged with grand theft in Polk County in 2021, according to Polk County court documents.

A search of the vehicle led police to seize fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun.

Johnson was taken into custody and faces several charges, including trafficking fentanyl, possession of a weapon by a felon, and drug possession.

Police say Johnson was also cited for improper parking and having an open container of alcohol in the car.

She was booked into the Duval County jail, and her SUV was towed from the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.