Jacksonville Fire Museum reopening delayed after engineers discover major structural problems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a long-awaited reopening for the Jacksonville Fire Museum that is supposed to be a downtown destination is on hold after engineers found major structural problems inside the historic building.

The problems include deteriorating floor joists, rotting wood, termite damage, and improperly installed reinforcements, according to a structural engineering assessment obtained by Action News Jax’s Ben Becker.

The museum, housed in the former Fire Station 3 on Bay Street, was relocated to the Shipyards West area in 2022 as part of a broader effort to create a destination along Jacksonville’s waterfront with the USS Orleck and future MOSH (Museum of Science and History). The city spent approximately $3.4 million to move the structure, which was expected to open to the public last fall.

Instead, the building remains closed as officials determine the extent of repairs needed to safely support museum exhibits and visitors, which also raises questions why it was moved in the first place.

Engineering report reveals extensive damage

A March assessment by Atlantic Engineering Services of Jacksonville found multiple structural deficiencies throughout the 124-year-old building, including damaged floor framing that may not be capable of supporting heavy equipment planned for museum displays.

Brett Newkirk, principal engineer with Alta Engineering, reviewed photographs contained in the report and while he did not conduct the inspection himself, said the findings indicate substantial repairs will be required.

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“The short of it is you have to fix the stuff that is broken,” Newkirk said. “You need a building that will hold up the contents of what it is intended to support, and right now obviously it can’t do that.”

Newkirk cautioned that the report appears to be an important first step but may not provide enough information to fully determine the scope or cost of repairs.

“I think it’s a good start for the evaluation,” he said. “I don’t think it has all the information to determine the extent of the repairs needed or price the work.”

Historic landmark faces another setback

The building, originally constructed in 1902 as Fire Station 3, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is also designated as a City of Jacksonville landmark.

The museum has been closed for repairs and renovations since 2015, marking more than a decade of delays and deterioration.

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While the building sits vacant, the museum’s collection remains in climate-controlled storage. Records obtained by Action News Jax show taxpayers have spent more than $26,000 on storage costs so far this year. Annual storage expenses have ranged between roughly $60,000 and $71,000 from 2023 through 2025.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department officials said a termite infestation discovered at the property did not cause structural damage to the building, though remediation efforts cost approximately $4,000.

JFRD points to past administrations

When asked about the continued delays, a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said current leadership inherited longstanding issues that were not addressed by previous administrations.

Action News Jax asked if by “administrations,” JFRD is referring to former Chief Keith Powers and/or former Mayor Lenny Curry, but they did not respond except saying:

“While JFRD leadership has faced unforeseen setbacks regarding the fire museum’s opening, we are actively working toward this goal in a fiscally responsible manner while ensuring this space will be a safe venue for museum visitors,” the spokesperson said in a statement, which also provided a timeline:

July 1, 2025: Chief Golden is appointed as Director/Fire Chief by Mayor Deegan. The museum relocation and repairs which began in 2022 were nearing completion at this time.

Chief Golden is appointed as Director/Fire Chief by Mayor Deegan. The museum relocation and repairs which began in 2022 were nearing completion at this time. August 22, 2025 : Certificate of substantial completion was issued for the museum building.

: Certificate of substantial completion was issued for the museum building. Fall 2025 - Early 2026 : JFRD leadership took measurable steps toward reopening the museum in good faith that repairs authorized and completed by previous administrations were adequate for the structure’s intended use.

: JFRD leadership took measurable steps toward reopening the museum in good faith that repairs authorized and completed by previous administrations were adequate for the structure’s intended use. February 2026 : The JFRD Facilities Manager decided that a structural analysis was needed while conducting a site review to determine if artifacts could be placed in the building.

: The JFRD Facilities Manager decided that a structural analysis was needed while conducting a site review to determine if artifacts could be placed in the building. March 20, 2026 : Structural assessment was completed by Atlantic Engineering Services, Inc. and VIA Consulting Services, Inc.

: Structural assessment was completed by Atlantic Engineering Services, Inc. and VIA Consulting Services, Inc. April 3, 2026: JFRD receives the report regarding the structural assessment.

What’s next

At this point, city officials say no official repair plan has been developed and there are currently no estimates for the additional costs required to complete the project.

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