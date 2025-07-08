Jacksonville firefighter arrested, accused of attacking mother with stool

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville firefighter has been arrested for allegedly attacking her mother.

Jacksonville police said Mariah Carter was reportedly drunk and used a stool to assault her mother on July 2. Police took Carter into custody following the alleged assault.

This incident marks her second arrest, following a DUI charge last April for which she pleaded no contest.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.