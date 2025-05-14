Jacksonville firefighters responding to house fire in Arlington, part of Merrill Road closed

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a house fire in Arlington.

JFRD shared on X that crews are responding to the 6800 block of Merrill Road.

It’s between Rogero Road and Townsend Boulevard.

JFRD said two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire.

All traffic is being diverted in both directions, JFRD said.

Action News Jax has a crew in the area to get further information.

