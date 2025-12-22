Jacksonville group brings holiday joy to hundreds at Nemours Children’s Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While many families are tightening their budgets this holiday season, one local group is giving back in a big way, spreading joy beyond Christmas at Nemours Children’s Health in Jacksonville.

More than 500 children and their families gathered Sunday for the third annual Beyond Christmas celebration, an event designed to bring toys, hope, and holiday relief to families of terminally ill children.

Hundreds of families lined up outside the hospital, some wrapping around the facility, before leaving with bags of toys, many loading them directly into their cars.

The celebration included more than $100,000 worth of toys, donated by Jenn DeBeers Rishel, ensuring every child received something special. Truckloads of toys were unloaded as volunteers worked throughout the day to distribute gifts.

Tara Spruill, Chief Nurse at Nemours Children’s Health, said the partnership makes a meaningful impact on families facing daily medical challenges.

“You know our patients go through some really hard things, stay in a day out, so it’s not easy for them to come to the doctors, so for us to be able to provide this partnership and do this for our community. It really is heartwarming.”

For many parents, the event was about more than just receiving gifts; it became a lesson in generosity.

“It’s been a joy because it’s been my chance to be able to give my child opportunity to understand how to give and give selflessly and then her see what it looks like on the other end when people receive that giving,” said Mesha Russell, a mother who attended the event.

The celebration was led by Jacksonville Christian rapper Brinson and his group, blending music, faith, and generosity. Brinson also created a music video titled “You Are My Gift,” which highlights the Beyond Christmas celebration.

Donor Jenn DeBeers Rishel said the event reflects the group’s mission.

“And if this is our avenue to open up the doors to Jesus, then so be it.”

Brinson said the goal is to remind children they are not forgotten during the holiday season.

“I want to make sure that the kids know that they are not forgotten about the Lord Jesus Christ and that he loves him and that’s the reason for the season Jesus.”

Organizers said they are already planning for next year, with a goal of raising $1 million to make the Beyond Christmas celebration even bigger and better for families in need.

