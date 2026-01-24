Jacksonville Hispanic outreach coordinator resumes duties after ICE-related comments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville released a statement on Friday announcing that the Hispanic Outreach Coordinator, “Yaya” Cardona, resumed her duties after being placed on administrative leave following comments regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Mayor Donna Deegan issued the following statement:

“The administrative review related to Ms. Yanira ”Yaya” Cardona has concluded, and she has resumed her duties as Hispanic Outreach Coordinator in accordance with applicable policies and procedures.

“As practice, the City of Jacksonville does not elaborate on internal personnel matters. We remain committed to serving all residents of Jacksonville with professionalism, transparency, and respect.”

Action News Jax first told you when Cardona was placed on administrative leave after warning viewers about ICE agents sighted in the city.

During the live, Cardona stated, “If you get pulled over, as much as we want to huff and puff, please comply. Please listen to the law, listen to the law.”

There was criticism after the video circulated, including comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“I do know there was a woman who came out and assaulted one of our troopers. Let me just tell you guys, this is not Minneapolis. That is not going to end well for you in Florida,” Governor DeSantis said.

