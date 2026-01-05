Jacksonville to host pro wrestling event benefiting Animal Care & Protective Services

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Continental Championship Wrestling’s Stampede 35 is bringing high-energy professional wrestling competition to Jacksonville on Saturday, January 17.

This event will support Jacksonville’s Animal Care & Protective Services, combining hard-hitting action with a cause that helps animals in need.

Fans can expect an exciting night of wrestling and everyone who attends will receive a free adoption coupon.

WHEN: Saturday, January 17 | 7:30 PM

WHERE: Eagle’s View Academy | 7788 Ramona Blvd W, Jacksonville, FL 32221

For tickets and more information, visit here.

*No animals will be involved in the wrestling matches.

