Jacksonville Humane Society launches community wishlist drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — National Change a Pet’s Life Day is Saturday, January 24, and the Jacksonville Humane Society is giving the community a meaningful way to make an immediate difference for local homeless pets through its Change a Pet’s Life Day Wishlist.

The Wishlist gives animal lovers a simple way to help by donating everyday and specialty items that support pets as they heal, gain confidence, and prepare for adoption. Items range from toys and treats to laundry detergent and medical recovery supplies.

Each donated item plays a role in a pet’s journey, from the moment they arrive at JHS to the day they find a forever home. One such journey belongs to Bismuth, a 4-year-old dog whose life was transformed with the help of community generosity and items featured on the Wishlist.

Bismuth Bismuth the day he arrived at JHS (Jacksonville Humane Society)

Bismuth was found alone by a kindhearted Samaritan, suffering from a painful skin condition. When he arrived at JHS, the medical team immediately began treatment. Thanks to donated Wishlist items like medicated shampoo and tasty treats, Bismuth started healing right away. Regular medicated baths soothed his skin, while treats helped turn each treatment into a positive, trust-building experience.

Bismuth Bismuth after receiving his medical baths and treatment. (Jacksonville Humane Society)

After healing, Bismuth took part in a JHS Dog Day Out Adventure, where he met the family who would eventually adopt him.

Bismuth Bismuth with his new family today! (Jacksonville Humane Society)

“These are the same types of items supporters can donate right now through our Change a Pet’s Life Day Wishlist,” said JHS CEO Lawrence Nicolas. “Every toy, blanket, and recovery supply goes directly to pets in our care who need comfort, healing, and hope.”

