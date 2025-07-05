Jacksonville Humane Society offers reduced-cost adoptions July 5–19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for the Empty the Shelters event, offering reduced-cost adoptions from July 5 to 19, at 8464 Beach Blvd.

During the event, all adoptions at the Jacksonville Humane Society are available for $25 or less, providing an affordable opportunity for families to adopt pets.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoption fees of $70 or less at over 300 shelters across 40 states, aiming to help more families bring home fully vetted pets.

Summer is one of the most challenging times for shelters due to rising intakes, staff shortages, and overcrowding, making the need for pet adoptions more urgent.

Since 2016, over 324,000 pets have found homes through the Empty the Shelters initiative.

To find a participating shelter, click here.