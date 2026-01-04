Jacksonville Humane Society warns public of Facebook pet adoption scam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is warning the public about a scam on Facebook involving fake accounts that solicit deposits for pet adoptions. This scam has no affiliation with JHS, which emphasizes that all adoptions must occur in person and that they do not accept online or phone payments in advance.

The scam reportedly originated from a Facebook page and website named Cat/Kitten Adoption Foundation. Jacksonville Humane Society does not partner with this entity and urges individuals to be cautious. Furthermore, they remind the community that their only authorized off-site adoption partners are PetSmart and Petco.

Another ongoing scam involves individuals calling pet owners to claim they have found lost pets and requesting payment for associated bills. JHS explicitly states that they will never ask for payments over the phone, advising residents to hang up and verify the situation through official channels.

To prevent falling victim to such scams, JHS encourages pet lovers to only visit their official website or to contact them directly. For anyone feeling uncertain about an interaction regarding adoptions or found pets, it is essential to trust instincts and verify through JHS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]