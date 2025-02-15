Jacksonville Icemen part ways with head coach midway through season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen hockey team announced Friday it’s parting ways with Head Coach Brandon Mashinter, effective immediately.

The team says it was a mutual decision between the two parties.

“On behalf of our organization, we would like to thank Brandon Mashinter for all of his hard work in helping to elevate our team to a high level these past three and half years,” said Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann. “We will always be grateful for Brandon’s contributions to our team and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

With 24 games still to play this year, the Icemen will instead be lead by Assistant Coach and Interim Head Coach Sean Teakle.

“We are very excited to have Sean Teakle take the leadership reins and help guide our team to the playoffs and continue to field a team that will make Jacksonville proud.”

Sean Teakle, Assistant Coach, Jacksonville Icemen Jacksonville Icemen against the South Carolina Stingrays during an ECHL hockey game at Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. [Gary Lloyd McCullough/For the Jacksonville Icemen] (Gary Lloyd McCullough/Gary Lloyd McCullough/For the Ja)

Teakle first joined the Icemen this past summer as an assistant coach after spending two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Owen Sound Attack.

In addition to his time with Owen Sound, Teakle also served as an assistant coach for the Niagara Ice Dogs from 2020-2022 and was a scout with the Ottawa 67′s from 2015-2020.

Their first game since the departure of Mashinter will be held on Saturday. They’ll be facing off against the Orlando Solar Bears at 7 p.m.

This season, the Icemen currently sit tied for second in the South Division standings and could be poised for another appearance in the playoffs.

