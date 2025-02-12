Jacksonville IDEA Public Schools hosting student lottery for next school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — IDEA Public Schools is hosting the 2025-26 school year lottery on Saturday.

Names will be selected randomly by grade, with spots offered in the order of selection.

When capacity for each grade is reached, the remaining applicants will be put on a waiting list in random order.

Parents will receive a notification once the lottery is over.

Only applications filled out before Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m. will be eligible for the lottery.

Applications submitted after the lottery will be granted seats if available or added to the wait list in order of the date and time of their application.

Click here to apply.

