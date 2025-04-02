Jacksonville immigration bill to take effect Tuesday without Mayor Deegan’s signature

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan announced Wednesday she will not sign the local immigration bill passed by City Council, but she won’t veto it either.

Without action from the mayor, the legislation will go into effect this coming Tuesday without her signature.

Republican Council members started the day holding a press conference on the steps of City Hall.

They called for Mayor Deegan to sign the bill they passed intended to target illegal immigration on the local level.

“Everyone standing behind me, including myself, has a sworn oath to protect our public and keep the public safe. This bill helps us do that. The mayor is also sworn by that same oath,” said Council Vice President Kevin Carrico.

The bill makes it a crime to be in Duval County without legal status in the country.

It also provides funds to JSO for fingerprint scanners to determine suspects’ immigration status and requires city departments to cooperate with state and federal immigration enforcement efforts.

Less than an hour after council members wrapped up their press conference, the mayor held her own, where she announced she’d be exercising another option.

“I do not believe this bill is necessary and I will not sign it. It will become law without my signature,” said Deegan.

She explained her opposition to the bill, pointing out that state law already imposes stronger penalties.

She also argued the bill will likely expose the city to lawsuits, and council members will now own the consequences of their legislation.

“I’ll remind our citizens how much money is being spent defending a law that does nothing the state and federal government isn’t already doing,” said Deegan.

With her decision, she avoids the possibility of facing consequences from the Governor and State Attorney General, who have weighed in on the legislation in recent weeks.

Attorney General James Uthmeier told local officials they should be “on notice” that standing in the way of law enforcement’s ability to carry out state and federal immigration enforcement efforts could result in their suspension from office.

“It takes a lot of courage to hold a press conference and announce that you’re doing nothing. The good news is that state immigration law will be upheld,” said Uthmeier in a social media post following Deegan’s announcement.

We asked the mayor whether the possibility of being suspended from office for a veto influenced her final decision.

She said it didn’t.

“I did not see a clear path to sustaining a veto from the council, I’ll be honest with you. This was a very difficult decision for me,” said Deegan.

An immigration attorney present at the mayor’s press conference told Action News Jax there are already groups preparing legal challenges to the local ordinance.

