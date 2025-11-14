Jacksonville inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Detention Facility: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a male inmate after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday morning.

According to JSO, members of the Cold Case Unit were made aware and responded to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in reference to an inmate’s death.

Based on the investigation, it has been revealed that during the mid-morning rounds, a correctional officer found 46-year-old Joseph Tierney unresponsive in his cell. Medical assistance was called, and life-saving measures, including an AED and CPR, were used until Jacksonville Fire and Rescue arrived.

JSO says Mr. Tierney was transported to a local medical facility for treatment, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mr. Tierney has been in JSO custody since November 3. JSO also says that due to an ongoing medical condition, he was under the care of medical professionals; he had not been cooperating with treatment.

According to the Medical Examiner, the autopsy revealed that Tierney had an object obstructing his airway. His death has been classified as a suicide.

