Jacksonville International Airport sees record-breaking July passenger traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) experienced its busiest July ever, with over 709,000 passengers traveling through the facility.

This surge in passenger traffic marks a 3.1 percent increase over July 2024, which previously held the record for the highest July traffic at the airport.

“This is proof that Northeast Florida is a growing region and an attractive destination for airlines,” said Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh.

In the first half of 2025, JAX welcomed two new airlines and added twelve new nonstop destinations. Avelo Airlines now offers nonstop flights to New Haven, Connecticut, and Wilmington, Delaware. Air Canada provides seasonal daily flights to Toronto.

Allegiant Airlines expanded its service with nonstop flights to Akron/Canton, Des Moines, and Grand Rapids. Breeze Airways added nonstop service to New Haven and will begin flights to Akron-Canton in September. Southwest Airlines has introduced flights to Kansas City on Saturdays and plans to add nonstop service to Austin in October.

To accommodate the sustained growth in passenger numbers, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority is undertaking several major infrastructure projects.

A new concourse, Concourse B, will add six gates, additional concessions, and passenger amenities. Additionally, a third parking garage will provide approximately 2,000 new parking spaces. Both projects are expected to be completed by late 2026.

