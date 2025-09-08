Jacksonville Jaguars’ value increases by 22% since 2024, according to Forbes rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Forbes ranked the Jacksonville Jaguars the 28th most valuable NFL team on its NFL’s Most Valuable Teams List 2025.

It’s a drop in the rankings (the Jags were ranked 26th last year), but still an increase in dollar value.

This year, Forbes reports that the Jags are valued at $5.6 billion. That’s a 22% increase from 2024’s figure of $4.6 billion.

The team’s operating income (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is $106 million.

According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL team, worth an estimated $13 billion. In 2024, Forbes reported the Cowboys became the first franchise to reach a $10 billion value.

At the bottom of the list is the Cincinnati Bengals at $5.25 billion.

