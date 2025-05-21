Jacksonville Jazz Fest: What to know before you go

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The stars will be out on Memorial Day weekend for the annual Jacksonville Jazz Festival.

The festival runs from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25.

Here’s what you need to know before you go.

The festival starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Florida Theatre with a jazz piano competition.

After that, the festival moves to Tailgaters Parking at 225 Talleyrand Avenue.

There will be a single stage this year, which will feature performances from Kool & The Gang, Janelle Monae, Branford Marsalis, Boney James, The Roots and more.

Jacksonville Jazz Fest May 22 - May 25 in Downtown Jacksonville (Credit: City of Jacksonville)

The festival is free to attend, and cashless once you get inside. Guests may use all major credit cards, mobile and tap-to-pay options.

Road Closures:

Talleyrand Ave., from Gator Bowl Blvd. to Duval St., closed from May 21 at 8 a.m. to May 26 at noon.



Bryan St., from Beaver St to Adam St., closed May 23 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., May 24 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. & May 25th from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.



Duval St., from Talleyrand Ave to Bryan St., closed May 23rd from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., May 24th from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. & May 25th from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Parking:

Paid public parking for the festival is available at several locations surrounding Tailgaters Parking. Parking fees start at $25+ tax at many lots.



The following festival lots will operate during the following hours: Lot A, Lot B (ADA Only), Lot C, Lot D, Lot J, Lot Z, Extra Point Lot, VIP North and VIP South will operate during the below hours.

Open: 2 hours before festival gates each day

Admission ends: 30 minutes before the festival ends

Friday: Open at 2:00 p.m., Close at 10:30 p.m., Saturday: Open at 1:00 p.m., Close at 10:30 p.m., Sunday: Open at 1:00 p.m., Close at 10:00 p.m.

The Jazz Fest has been a Jacksonville tradition since 1980.

For more information, click here.

