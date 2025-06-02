Jacksonville Job Corps Center affected by Department of Labor pause

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students at the Jacksonville Job Corps Center are on their way back home, and employees at the center are soon to be without a job.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor announced a pause in operations at Job Corps facilities across the country, citing an internal review of the program’s structure.

Federal leaders say the pause in operations aligns with President Donald Trump’s budget proposal after the program operated at a $140 million deficit just last year.

An in-depth analysis of the program also found graduation rates showing low performance and safety concerns, with reports of violence and sexual assault.

For decades, the Job Corps Center in Jacksonville has certified students in trades like HVAC, electricity, and pharmacy tech. Now, students who were in the middle of their programs are having to leave.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeatkiyah Franklin said she’s been able to get her high school diploma and will soon have her HVAC certification, but she said not all of the other students will leave certified in their trades.

“So far it’s been really shaky with everybody and everybody’s just kind of all over the place trying to figure out where to go and what to do,” she said.

Keith Cumberbatch said he’s worked at the Job Corps center for almost 2 years, but after June 30, he’ll be out of a job.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We’re here for the kids, and you have a lot of kids that don’t really have anywhere to go,” he said.

Cumberbatch said there were whispers about a possible shutdown of the program before the center’s leadership made their announcement.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Job Corps Center to learn how many students and employees will be impacted. We have not heard back.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.