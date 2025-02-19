Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to become the Honey Drippers for select games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s own minor league baseball team is trading one food for another in an upcoming rebrand.

During four select home games in the 2025 season, the Jumbo Shrimp will be renamed the Honey Drippers in a celebration of Jacksonville’s historic Eastside.

You can attend the inaugural Honey Drippers game on Saturday, May 24th, when the team hosts the Memphis Redbirds.

The rebranding will continue on Sunday the 25th, as well as August 30th and 31st.

The Honey Dripper is a southern frozen treat that comes in many flavors, often served with fresh fruit. It goes by many names, but the moniker “honey dripper” can be traced back to Jacksonville’s OutEast neighborhood.

To better get to know the namesake treat, samples will be available in the ballpark.

The team will ditch their normal uniforms for brightly colored, specially designed Honey Drippers hats and jerseys.

On Honey Drippers Weekends, the first 2000 fans in the ballpark on Saturday will get free Honey Drippers-branded gifts. That also applies to the first 500 fans at the Sunday games.

“Similar to attending a Jumbo Shrimp game, the Honey Dripper has been an outstanding way to bring Jacksonville’s community together for many years,” said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. “We are so excited for the Honey Dripper and Jumbo Shrimp traditions to join together while honoring the historic OutEast neighborhood for a weekend of Affordable Family Fun.”

Single-game tickets for 2025 go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 24th.

Season tickets and group outing tickets are on sale now.

To purchase tickets, click here.

