Jacksonville lands five new grants for array of city improvement projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has been awarded five federal and philanthropic grants that will fund improvements to port infrastructure, transportation planning, homeless services, urban forestry and youth-led sustainability programs.

Mayor Donna Deegan said the funding reflects the city’s efforts to address a range of needs across Jacksonville, from supporting the fishing industry in Mayport to expanding transportation options downtown and reducing homelessness.

The city has received more than $212 million in grants since July 2023. That total does not include a separate $147 million grant for the Emerald Trail — the largest in city history — which was awarded under the previous presidential administration but later rescinded following a change in federal policy.

City officials say they are continuing to work with partners to recover that funding in smaller increments.

The five newly announced awards are:

Mayport Dock Redevelopment, Phase II — $11,210,471

Funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration Port Infrastructure Development Program, this grant will pay for modernization and storm-hardening of commercial dock infrastructure at Mayport’s working waterfront.

Planned upgrades include new mooring structures, a reinforced concrete deck, a floating dock with gangway access, polymeric fender piles, and improved power, water, lighting and stormwater systems.

City officials said the project will expand berthing capacity and protect the seafood supply chain that includes Safe Harbor Seafood and other commercial operators.

The total project cost is $14,013,089.76, with the city contributing a $2,802,617.95 match. Partners include JAXPORT, JAXUSA, OCEARCH, St. Johns Riverkeeper and U.S. Rep. John Rutherford.

JAX FAST: Focused Accelerator for Sustainable Transportation — $1,150,000

Awarded through the USDOT Build America Bureau’s Regional Infrastructure Accelerator Program, this grant will establish an accelerator office within the city’s Department of Public Works to advance eight multimodal infrastructure projects in the LaVilla and downtown area.

Projects include the McCoys Creek Restoration and Greenway, Complete Streets work on Myrtle Avenue and Beaver Street and on Water Street, relocation of Amtrak service to the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center, and planning for the First Coast Regional Rail line connecting St. Augustine, LaVilla and Jacksonville International Airport.

Partners include the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, North Florida Transportation Planning Organization, the Florida Department of Transportation, Amtrak, CSX, Florida East Coast Railway, the University of Florida and JIA.

Rapid Unsheltered Survivor Housing — $132,902

This U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Emergency Solutions Grant will fund additional emergency shelter services, building on $1 million the city received under the same program in early 2025.

That earlier funding supports rapid rehousing, street outreach, emergency shelters, case managers at local nonprofit shelters and the Homeward Bound program.

Ribault River Neighborhoods Urban Forest Resilience and Risk Reduction Project — $50,000

Funded by the USDA Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry program through the Inflation Reduction Act, this grant will support pruning and risk reduction on at least 166 trees in public parks in the Ribault River area.

The city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department will use ISA Certified Arborists to inspect and prune roughly 100 large canopy trees and 66 smaller trees to ANSI standards.

The corridor is designated a Justice40 and EPA disadvantaged community with a poverty rate above 30% and frequent flooding and heat exposure.

Jacksonville Youth Sustainability Action Initiative — $50,000

Awarded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, this grant adds Jacksonville to a global network of cities engaging young people in local sustainability work.

The city will use the funding for youth-led pitch competitions, microgrants and partnerships with schools, universities and nonprofits, building on existing programs including Mayor’s Youth at Work and the Mayor’s Cup Sustainable Build Challenge, a collaboration with C40 Cities and Minecraft Education.

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