Jacksonville law firm Farah & Farah to provide free safe rides this New Year’s Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farah & Farah’s Safe Ride Home Program is back for 2025 to give people a safe New Year’s Eve ride home.

The free transport program will offer thousands of free Uber and taxi rides.

The program started in Jacksonville in 2015 and has given away 16,620 rides so far across Florida and Georgia to help partygoers get home safely.

The Safe Ride Home Program provides those who need a ride home a maximum $50 Uber credit or a taxi ride.

The NYE Safe Rides credit will be available starting Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. until Thursday, Jan. 1 at 6 a.m. Visit FarahandFarah.com/NYE for more information and how to secure a free ride and follow Farah & Farah’s Instagram for updates.

