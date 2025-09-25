Jacksonville leaders unveil newest portion of Emerald Trail with hope for future funding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Emerald Trail is getting closer to completion, with the City of Jacksonville and Groundwork Jax officially beginning construction Thursday morning on the project’s new Hogan Street Link.

The new $14.6 million and 0.6-mile section of the Emerald Trail will look to connect the Northbank riverwalk area to Springfield and Hogan’s Creek, from Water Street to Union Street.

“Cars have been dominant for how long in America? So this trail is trying to level the playing field for other modes of transportation such as walking and biking,” Groundwork Jax CEO Kay Ehas outlined Thursday.

While the Hogan’s Creek Link is completely funded by city money and slated to be fully completed by mid-2027, uncertainty remains on funding for later sections of the project following the loss of a $147 million Biden-era federal grant.

“The last three, which are Durkeeville, New Town, Eastside, and Robinson’s addition, is where we have a funding gap,” Ehas explained.

Even with the massive loss of federal funding for the 30-plus mile trail project encircling the city’s urban core, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told Action News Jax Thursday she’s not worried about the project’s viability. Groundwork Jax officials also added they’re working to make sure delays on the later phases of the project are limited.

Emerald Trail Hogan's Creek Link Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Emerald Trail's Hogan's Creek Link on September 25, 2025. (City of Jacksonville)

“We are working diligently with the federal government right now to figure out how to put that money back,” Mayor Deegan reassured Thursday. “Whether it’s piece by piece or all at once, we are absolutely committed to getting more federal funds for the Emerald Trail.”

