Jacksonville Light Boat Parade 2025: registration now open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade returns this November, and boaters are now able to secure a spot in the showcase.

The event, scheduled to begin at 6 pm on November 29, has lit up the St. Johns River for more than 30 years. Owners with boats of all sizes are encouraged to go big with the holiday decorations and lights.

The parade comes with some friendly competition. Participants will be judged on overall look and decoration composition in four separate categories:

Vessels under 30′

Vessels 30′ and over

Sailboat

Corporate

It is free to participate.

Registrations for those wishing to be judged are due by 11:59 pm on Thursday, November 20. Any boaters wanting to sign up after that date will not be included in the competition.

To register, click here.

