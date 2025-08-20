Local

Jacksonville man accused of collecting 1700+ files depicting child sexual abuse

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Luis Soto Luis Soto was arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on August 18, 2025. Photos: FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested a Jacksonville man on Tuesday after he was allegedly discovered with over 1700 images and videos of child sexual abuse.

The investigation that ultimately led to 42-year-old Luis Soto’s arrest began in May, according to FDLE, after it received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a cloud storage account containing the files.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A search warrant was executed on the account on July 31, revealing sexual depictions of children as young as seven years old. FDLE said investigators also discovered a video showing animal sexual abuse.

Soto is currently booked in the Duval County Jail on a more than $3 million bond.

He is charged with ten counts of possessing child sexual abuse material, one count of transmitting child sexual abuse material, and another count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Soto is due back in court on September 10.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News