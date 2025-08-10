Jacksonville man accused of trying to meet 13-year-old for sex

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is facing serious federal charges after investigators say he tried to meet a 13-year-old for sex.

Tony Leroy Bartley Jr. was arrested on August 5 in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Bartley is accused of using his phone and the internet to try to entice a child into sexual activity.

According to court documents, Bartley was messaging with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl. But it was actually an undercover FBI agent.

The two exchanged messages on a social media app and through text.

Bartley, using the username “keven,” asked the “child” about her sexual experience, described sexual acts, and even sent an explicit photo of himself.

He remains in custody and is waiting for a detention hearing set for August 11. If convicted, he could face 10 years to life in federal prison, plus a lifetime of supervised release.

