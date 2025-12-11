Jacksonville man alleges routine surgery led to mom’s amputation at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A Jacksonville family says a routine surgery spiraled into a nightmare — one they believe could have been prevented.

They’ve now filed a formal complaint with the state, alleging severe neglect at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

The family says 68-year-old Mirta Castillo went in for what was supposed to be a simple gallbladder removal in late October. Video and photos taken before the surgery show her smiling, surrounded by family, and enjoying good health.

But her son, Jose Mangual, said everything changed almost immediately after the procedure.

“It’s been hell. It’s honestly been hell. That’s the best way I can describe it,” he said.

READ: Man arrested, accused of abusing ‘elderly male patient’ at Orange Park hospital, Clay deputies say

Mangual said the problems started with an error during surgery.

“He perforated her bowels. Nobody caught it for two days,” Mangual said.

He said the delayed detection led to sepsis — a potentially fatal infection — and ultimately the amputation of his mother’s arm.

“The minute I saw her come up from surgery with no arm, I lost it,” he said.

Mangual filed a formal complaint with Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration.

He showed Action News Jax a stack of hundreds of pages of hospital records.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He said the documentation doesn’t reflect the lack of care and compassion his mother received.

“We walked in and she had feces on her, feces under her nails. On her face. It was horrible. It was really neglectful,” he said.

Castillo remains in the hospital and is now clinging to life. Her son said she is scheduled for her 12th surgery on Friday, to remove more of her arm.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital provided the following full statement:

“We know hospitalizations are difficult for family members and we value loved ones that act as advocates.

“Our leaders are consistently meeting with the family to discuss their concerns and to answer questions.

“Our colleagues have dedicated their professional lives to caring for others and we all feel for the family during this difficult time.”

The family is now facing a bleak Christmas, with the mother and grandmother who lit up their lives still in the hospital.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.