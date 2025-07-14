Jacksonville man arrested, accused of having child sex abuse material, sexual activity with animals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a Jacksonville man after investigators found disturbing files on his electronic devices.

William John Eames III was taken into custody by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on June 25.

Read: Gunman identified after opening fire at Kentucky church; 2 women killed

He’s accused of having child sex abuse material and engaging in sexual activity involving animals.

The investigation started when Google flagged files uploaded between September 13 and 23, 2023. Those cyber tips were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and later to JSO.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police got a search warrant and went to Eames’ home on March 21, 2024. Inside, they seized devices with 340 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators also found other files that showed child erotica where the person’s age wasn’t clear but appeared to be a minor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.