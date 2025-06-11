Jacksonville man arrested, accused of making online threat to run over ICE protesters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it arrested a man accused of threatening to run over people protesting against ICE.

JSO said it received a tip about the social media threat on Tuesday, which its Intelligence Unit linked back to 26-year-old Zachary Degross.

Detectives visited Degross’s home Wednesday, where JSO said he willingly submitted to an interview about the post, in which the writer threatened to “grab my buddies tow truck and plow through” groups of protesters.

Screenshot of threatening post made on social media: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

“It is your constitutional right to peacefully protest. What you do not have the right to do is threaten others,” said JSO on Wednesday.

Degross was arrested and booked into the Duval County jail on a second-degree felony charge, Sending Written Threats to Conduct an Act of Terrorism.

“If you are making threats online to harm others, even if you don’t intend to follow through with that action, we will arrest you,” said JSO.

“We are monitoring protests nationwide, and we will continue to work hard to protect everyone in Jacksonville.”

Anyone who sees a threat online about harming others is encouraged to report it to law enforcement.

