Jacksonville man arrested, accused of secretly recording, posting ‘consensual encounter’ online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested and charged with two counts of digital voyeurism after allegedly recording and disseminating a private encounter without consent.

Randale Johnson, 20, was arrested Monday by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and is facing charges of digital voyeurism dissemination and digital voyeurism by a person 19 years of age and older.

The charges are related to an incident that occurred between February 25 and March 2, 2025, at a residence on Ortega Farms Boulevard.

The arrest report indicates that Johnson met the victim on a social media platform called Grinder. The victim invited Johnson to their residence for a consensual encounter, during which Johnson allegedly recorded the interaction without the victim’s knowledge and later posted the video online under the username ‘moneymakinjunki.’

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The victim became aware of the recording after a friend informed them about its online presence, the report states. The victim managed to capture a screenshot and record the posted video, which was then submitted to JSO as evidence, the report states.

The investigation led to the identification of Johnson as the suspect after the victim provided a tag number from Johnson’s vehicle, which was noted after the victim felt suspicious following their encounter, the report states. A follow-up investigation included a photo line-up where the victim identified Johnson as the suspect. Johnson, who was on probation at the time of the incident, was arrested without incident at his residence on Ortega Farms Boulevard, the report states.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.