Jacksonville man arrested after police say he fired shots into a home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sherwin Manalon was taken into custody on January 6 after a shooting incident the night before on Bay Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say gunfire was reported around 8:38 p.m. on January 5.

Officers arrived to find Manalon leaving a garage near the scene, and while they tried to detain him, more shots rang out.

Authorities later said Manalon’s father, Ofero, pointed a rifle at officers, adding to the tension.

Inside the targeted home, Bon and Midori Stephens said they were watching TV when a bullet hit the house. They investigated and called the police after realizing their home had been struck.

JSO says Manalon faces felony charges under Florida law for shooting into an occupied home.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.