Jacksonville man arrested for deadly shooting at Marion County gas station

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested for the murder of 17-year-old Nosiah Santos, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Henry Jonathan Valencia, 23, was taken into custody on Friday, July 11, and charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting happened on May 30 at the Petro gas station near Highway 318 and I-75.

When deputies arrived, they found Santos with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

Investigators say Santos and Valencia had arrived at the gas station together.

While at the pump, deputies say an argument broke out after Valencia got upset that Santos had been messaging other men.

Valencia drove off briefly, leaving Santos behind. Moments later, he parked and walked back to the gas pumps to confront him again.

Officials say Valencia returned several times, continued arguing, and then pulled out a gun and shot Santos.

After the shooting, investigators say Valencia hit Santos multiple times in the head before driving back to Jacksonville.

Valencia was arrested based on evidence and witness statements. He is being held in the Marion County Jail without bond.

