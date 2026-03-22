Jacksonville man arrested for shooting and killing his father, sheriff’s office says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released more details about Friday’s deadly shooting on Grant Street.

JSO arrested 26-year-old David Johnson after they say he shot and killed his father.

Action News Jax previously reported that officers were called around 4:50 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Grant Street, where they found one person had been shot.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately passed away.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Now, JSO has released the victim’s name: 50-year-old Micheal Johnson.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives quickly identified Johnson’s son, David Johnson, as the gunman after interviewing witnesses at the house.

David Johnson was later arrested for his father’s murder and is in custody at the Duval County Jail.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.