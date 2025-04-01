Jacksonville man buys winning $1 million lottery scratch-off ticket

A Jacksonville man’s $5 purchase at the store turned into big bucks. James McHone, 41, purchased a Double Your Money scratch-off game ticket from Safer Discount Beverage, 8710 Lem Turner Road, Jacksonville.

He hit the $1 million prize opting to received his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $605,016, Florida Lottery stated in a news release states Tuesday.

