Jacksonville man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he stabbed another man outside a business.

The arrest report shows 40-year-old Christopher Coty Lindsay was arrested Sunday, August 17, on a warrant connected to the June 27 stabbing.

Officers said it happened outside the Staff Zone employment office on North Main Street.

Witnesses told police Lindsay stabbed a 28-year-old man in the chest after the two got into a fight.

The victim was rushed to UF Health with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Lindsay ran off but left his phone behind. He was later found at a bus stop in Jacksonville Beach and taken into custody.

Lindsay is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a weapon.

