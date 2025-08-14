Jacksonville man convicted of child sexual abuse material charges

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal jury in Orlando convicted Joshua Keith Davis of Jacksonville on multiple charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Davis was found guilty Wednesday of five counts of production of child sexual abuse material, five counts of distribution, and one count of possession, according to a U.S. Attorney General news release.

He faces a minimum penalty of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison for each production offense, a minimum of 5 years and up to 20 years for each distribution offense, and up to 20 years for the possession offense, the news release states. Davis’ sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 29.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Noah P. Dorman and Special Assistant United States Attorney Rachel S. Lyons.

Between 2011 and 2013, Davis produced child sexual abuse material depicting infants and distributed the material to several individuals online. He was also found in possession of CSAM in 2022, the news release states.

This conviction is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The project aims to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

