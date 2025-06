JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reports a 33-year-old driver from Jacksonville is dead in a crash that happened around 3:53 a.m. on I-295 and Alta Drive.

The report states he took the exit ramp to Alta where his sedan went off the roadway and collided with a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt according to the report

The I-295 northbound exit ramp is closed during the investigation.

