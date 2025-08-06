Jacksonville man dead, woman in hospital after calling 911 saying she’d shot someone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting involving a man shot to death and a woman in the hospital after officers said she called 911, reporting she was shot and she’d shot someone, herself.

JSO said officers went to a home on Begonia Road after getting the call at around 2:20 AM. We’re told they found a man shot to death and a woman shot multiple times in the upper body, who was taken to the hospital and put into surgery.

JSO hasn’t shared the names of either of the people involved, their relationship with one another, what exactly led to the shooting, or how it played out. But Action News Jax spoke with a woman claiming to be the friend of the man who died.

“I’m devastated. I’m overwhelmed over the situation. I mean, he was such a great person,” said Sonya Devaughn, who tells Action News Jax she and the man who died were playing cards at her house a few hours before the shooting.

Devaughn describes him as a jolly, cheerful person who always kept her laughing. She told Action News Jax’s Finn Carlin she stopped playing cards with him at around 10:00 PM Tuesday and woke up to news that he’d been shot to death.

“I just didn’t believe it, I had to see it for myself,” said Devaughn when we spoke to her at the shooting site, “I’m just truly sorry that this happened to a great person. I’m just, truly, I, it’s unbelievable.”

Action News Jax records show this is the first shooting reported on Begonia Road in about two years. One of the women living on the road spoke with us after waking up to see her street had turned into the center of a police investigation.

“It shocked me because we normally don’t have things like this occur on our street around here in this neighborhood,” said Chiquita Arnold, who lives a few doors down from where the shooting happened.

Action News Jax has asked the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office when we could expect to know the names of those involved in the shooting. JSO said it was still working to confirm that information as it investigates the shooting.,

