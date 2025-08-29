Jacksonville man dies after crashing SUV into building on Beach Boulevard

A 69-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after crashing the vehicle he was driving into a business on Beach Boulevard early Friday. The wreck happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Beachwood Court in Jacksonville, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The driver, traveling in a grey Ford Escape, was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard when the vehicle crossed the median and continued into the eastbound lanes, the news release states. The SUV then drove off the roadway, through the parking lot of Woodsman Kitchens and Floors, 11732 Beach Blvd., and crashed through the window of the business, the news release states.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

