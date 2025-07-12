Jacksonville man gets 4 life sentences for deadly shooting spree

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a deadly crime spree that left four people dead.

The First Judicial Circuit says Owen Cosme was sentenced to four life terms for a 2021 triple murder in Moncrief, plus 25 years for a separate 2020 shooting.

Read: Lottery ticket worth over $39K sold at Jacksonville grocery store

Cosme had pleaded guilty to all charges earlier this year.

Back in February 2021, officers heard gunfire in the Moncrief area and saw a car speeding from the scene.

Police chased the vehicle, which ended with Cosme and others being taken into custody.

Investigators say Cosme and a group planned to rob someone at an apartment complex.

When a man opened the door, Cosme fired over 20 shots, killing three people inside.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives collected shell casings from the scene and later linked them to a 2020 murder using a ballistic database.

That earlier shooting happened outside an apartment in July 2020. The victim was shot more than 20 times.

Cosme knew the victim. Investigators say they were in a dispute over child custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.